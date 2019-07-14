Maquoketa Flea Market and Antique Show attracts thousands of shoppers of all ages

Thousands of people flocked to the Jackson County Fairgrounds for one of Iowa's largest and busiest secondhand shopping events on Sunday.

Vendors and hosts of the Maquoketa Flea Market said they aren't surprised because secondhand shopping is on the rise.

"We're getting people as far away as Minnesota to come to this flea market," said Show Promotor Tom Callahan. "We have a huge crowd. And about 150 to 200 sellers. And we're getting roughly 4,000 people to the show now."

The popular event left vendors struggling to keep product on hand.

"Here we've sold out. Completely out," said seller Lucas Remley.

The show had a variety of vintage items and antiques. Hosts and sellers alike both agree secondhand shopping is becoming more of a trend amongst the younger generation.

"I think people are beginning to understand the value of quality made items that've maybe stood the rest of time and appreciate it more," said Remley.

Online resale clothing store ThredUp says the secondhand market will reach $51 billion over the next five years.

The store also believes people are more drawn to resale items now because it is easier on the wallet and helps sustain the environment.

ThredUp's research found 18 to 37 year olds are buying secondhand nearly three times faster than any other age group.

"Why the big sudden interest in vintage? I don't know if it's because of the different shows that are on TV," said Callahan.

One of those shows is close to home in LeClaire. It is called Antique Archaeology and is on the show American Pickers.

But famous places aren't the only places you can find a good deal.

"Seek out places like Maquoketa," said Remley. There's a lot of different swap meets and antique markets."

