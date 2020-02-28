Maquoketa man accused of breaking into home while armed, stealing dog

A Maquoketa man is facing a burglary charge after police say he broke into a person's home while armed and stole their dog.

According to a criminal complaint, on Feb. 13, 23-year-old Tyler Curley broke into a man's home on 2nd Street in Maquoketa, armed with two knives. One was a switch blade, while the other was a "fixed blade style knife."

Police say when Curley threatened to stab the man with one of the knives, the man left his home.

Curley then stole the man's dog and left the home.

He was stopped minutes later in a vehicle matching the description the victim provided. Police found the man's dog and the knives. The dog was not hurt.

Curley is charged with first-degree burglary and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at 8:45 a.m. on March 6.