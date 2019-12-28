Maquoketa man facing charges in rollover crash

A Maquoketa man is being held in the Dubuque County Jail on charges of operating a car while intoxicated, failure to maintain control, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Dubuque County Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old Brayton Ragsdale was driving south on Highway 61 near Merlin Lane when he ran off the road into the west ditch on Saturday morning.

The vehicle came back onto Highway 61 where Ragsdale lost control and entered the median, causing the car to rollover.

Authorities say he was seen by Key West Ambulance at the scene and refused treatment. His vehicle sustained approximately $15,000 damage.