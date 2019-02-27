March Comes In More Like A "Polar Bear"

March will come in more like a Polar Bear than a lion this year with near record cold temps and snow chances.

A strong system will bring snow to the region on Friday. As of now, this system will drop an inch or two along and north of I-80 by Friday evening. This should be no big deal, but slick roads will be likely late Friday night. Temps will then drop all Saturday as the wind machine kicks in. Gusts to 40mph will be possible temps will be in the single digits by Saturday afternoon. We won't stop there either.

By Sunday morning, much of our area will be below zero with wind chills as cold as -25°. In fact we may be near record territory by Sunday afternoon as highs will only reach the low teens.

Don't expect much improvement next week as well below normal temps are projected to stick around at least until mid March.

