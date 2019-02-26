March sentencing set for Dubuque nurse accused of stealing medicine

A March sentencing has been scheduled for a nurse accused of stealing medications from patients at a nursing home in Dubuque.

Dubuque County District Court records say 38-year-old Jenny Tjaden, of Bellevue, pleaded guilty to tampering with records and to unlawfully obtaining prescription drugs. The Telegraph Herald also reports that she pleaded guilty in a separate case to driving while intoxicated.

Her sentencing is set for March 7.

Court records say Tjaden was working as a nurse at Stonehill Franciscan Services in October when she stole prescription drugs from three patients.