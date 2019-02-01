March trial set for man accused of killing mother

A March trial has been scheduled for a south-central Iowa man accused of killing his mother.

Marion County District Court records say a judge on Tuesday ordered the trial of 46-year-old Jason Carter to start March 4 in Pottawattamie County. The change of venue had been granted because of pretrial publicity.

In December 2017 Carter was charged with first-degree murder, accused of fatally shooting 68-year-old Shirley Carter in June 2015 in the kitchen of her rural Knoxville home. The charges were filed two days after a jury found him civilly liable and ordered him to pay $10 million to his mother's estate.

Bill Carter had sued his son for wrongful death. The elder man said his son was financially strapped and killed Shirley Carter to gain access to his parents' $10 million in assets. Jason Carter has denied that.

