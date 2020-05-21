Margarita Mojica recognized as Golden Apple award recipient; first Latina in QC to win such award

Margarita Mojica has been recognized as one of 10 Golden Apple award recipients in Illinois. The Golden Apple Award recognizes teachers who go above and beyond, creating positive and long-lasting effects on their students and contributes to building stronger communities. There were over 730 nominations from 64 counties in Illinois.

Mojica teaches sixth, seventh, and eighth grade at Glenview Middle School in East Moline.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mojica was surprised by a drive-by parade in front of Glenview-Middle school. Teachers, students, and parents drove past her, congratulating Mojica for all of the work she’s done.

“Exemplary teachers create an extraordinary ripple effect that benefits students, transforms schools and strengthens communities,” said Golden Apple President Alan Mather. “We look forward to Margarita Mojica joining our mission to prepare the next generation of highly

effective teachers for Illinois schools through our Scholars and Accelerators programs. Our award recipients play a major role in Golden Apple’s efforts to make a material difference in resolving the teacher shortage crisis across Illinois."

Mojica is the first Latina in the Quad Cities to win the Golden Apple Award. She grew up as a child of immigrants, where English was not their first language. Kelly Kennedy, Vice-President of Golden Apple, shares that Mojica knows “how overwhelming and alienating it can be to learn in a classroom filled with students whose first language is English. In her class, Mojica makes a point to celebrate her students' cultures - and the culture of others.”

She’s also created One by One, a program at the middle school that helps students of color graduate and become successful in their future, by uplifting them and helping them break stereotypes.