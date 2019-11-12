Marion, Iowa police asking for help in search for missing teenager

Marion Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Tristan Christopher O'Brien, 15, was last seen at 8:45 a.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019, in the 900 block of 11th Street in Marion.

O'Brien is 6 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, has hazel-colored eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be wearing black Champion pants and a white and camouflage Adidas sweatshirt.

Anybody with knowledge of O'Brien's whereabouts should contact Marion Police at (319) 377-1511 or call their local law enforcement agency.