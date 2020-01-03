Mark Twain Elementary School hosts ribbon cutting

Students will soon start attending Bettendorf's newly-remodeled Mark Twain elementary school. It was a project that cost nearly $17 million dollars. Now that the remodeling is finished, families and students are finally able to go inside and enjoy the space.

It was a packed gym, with some families seeing the school for their very first time! "It's a new beginning. It's a start for all of us in a brand new building. We're excited to dig in and teach and learn in a new facility," said Caroline Olson, Principal at Mark Twain.

"Obviously, the past few months have been inconvenient times, thank you for enduring those times and know that that ends today," said Adam Holland, the President of Bettendorf Board of Education.

Some students spent months learning at Ross College while construction wrapped up at their new school. This made for a unique experience for many students. "I feel like I'm at college. Like I'm gonna get a job early!" said Edmond Stagg, a third-grader at Mark Twain.

Students and parents say the playgrounds and space at the old school don't compare to the new ones! Jackson Stagg said the old playground had "no slides, but there was a good running space," his twin Edmond added saying there was four-square.

Rebecca Sebastian, the parent of a kindergartener shared, "Oh, it's beautiful. Actually having the playground and all the different playgrounds and things they'll have access to. And all the little rooms in the hallways, that's so exciting! All the different areas are really cool, that's a good education."

The months of waiting though were well worth it for the students. "To me, it was kind of like a birthday! Like you have to wait for your birthday," exclaimed Jackson Stagg.

Students will be learning in the school for the first time this coming Monday once winter break is over.

The other school that was closed, Thomas Jefferson Elementary, was sold earlier this year for about 100 thousand dollars. The space will be used to build 20 single-family homes.