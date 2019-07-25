Married for 70 years, meet the Porters

Married for the majority of their lives. The Porters have been husband and wife for seventy years. And according to the Pew Center, the Porters are defying the odds. The divorce rate among those 65 and older the divorce rate has tripped.

“You can count the times that we have been apart on my fingers and toes,” Mr. Marvell Porter says smiling.

He says the few times they were apart were when he went on hunting trips, to bowling tournaments or was in the hospital. And he says being away was alright. But more than anything he and his wife has a strong relationship, always have, and that’s why he enjoys spending so much time with her.

They both say marriage isn't easy.

But it's they're love and faith that has helped keep them together.

They’re love story began when they were teenagers.

“I was 18 years old and I thought she was a nice looking girl,” Mr. Porter says chuckling with a big smile.

“I asked her to go out with me to a movie. I was very nervous because I didn't know if she was going to reject me,” says Mr. Porter.

Ms. Clella Porter says she said yes, but wasn’t sure about going out with Mr. Porter because she wasn’t sure what type of man he was. But she took a chance.

“I went to the show with him and he was such a gentleman keeping his hands to himself so I decided I would continue dating him,” says Mrs. Porter.

“When I went to the show with him and he was so nice, that that was somebody I would want to spend my life with so, I mean I knew from the first that that was who I wanted it didn't take me a long time,” says Ms. Porter.

Mr. Porter says he knew Mrs. Porter was the one when she came up to visit him in the hospital when he was sick, while he was still courting her.

Two years after they met, he proposed. Mrs. Porter graduated from high-school before she wed her husband at her parents request.

“She's beautiful, and she's kind and she's understanding (laughs) alright, beautiful, kind and understanding,” says Mr. Porter humming in agreement to himself with a smile.

“I prayed for God to send me a good husband and he did yeah, yeah,” Mrs. Porter says laughing.

But through sickness and health and good and bad isn’t without its challenges.

“People out there getting married is all that easy,” says Mr. Porter laughing.

“It's not easy you know, it's struggling, there are struggles in marriage,” he says with a calm yet serious face.

“My mother taught me about prayer. Prayer will get you through anything. But you must believe and you must give him time,” says Mrs. Porter.

“If you don’t' have God in your life, I mean really believe in Him and serve Him. I don’t think you can make it, I know I wouldn't have ,” she adds with a smile.

Mr. Porter says his wife hasn't changed much throughout their marriage. Mrs. Porter says her husband has gotten “closer to the Lord as he’s gotten older.” Mr. Porter has been a deacon since he was 30 years old.

The Porters says it's important to find someone who thinks similarly on some things, not all, but some.

“I'll tell you one thing about my wife, we like to travel and my wife have never said no to going someplace. Actually,” he stops to smile.

“I could say right now we're going to go somewhere next week and she'll have the suitcase packed,” he adds.

“If one of us believed in God and the other one not. It wouldn't have lasted these 70 years,” says Mrs. Porter.

Mr. Porter says more than anything marriage is about your partner.

“In a marriage you have to give and take and a lot of times you have to give more than you take,” says Mr. Porter.

“The best thing was raising our children together. He would change diapers, as much as I did. And at night, I would wake up on weekdays because he had to go to work. And he would wake up on weekends so I could sleep, and that meant a lot to me,” says Mrs. Porter.

She says this was before disposable diapers. And with three children each born a year apart, and the fourth born two years apart her husband took notice of how many diapers his wife was changing while he was at work. So he made sure she had a diaper service.

“We have four daughters, seven grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren,” says Mrs. Porter smiling proudly. Mr. Porter nods and smiles displaying the same pride without glancing at his wife.

The Porters have these words of advice.

“You have to communicate, if you have a problem you have to talk it out, because if you don’t talk who knows what will happen,” says Mrs. Porter.

Mrs. Porter says never worked until the flood of ’65. Her husband always wanted to makes sure his family was taken care of and provided for. But the flood of ’65 leveled their home, and Mrs. Porter says she wanted to help earn money to rebuild their home. After working, she enjoyed it and worked various jobs in healthcare and education until she retired.

“We never argue about money even when we were in the younger days, she had a job I had a job and we always put our money together and I'd use what I needed and she'd do the same,” says Mr. Porter.

“And try not to go to bed at night without you know being on good terms,” he adds.

Mr. Porter says love is treating someone the way you want to be treated.

Mrs. Porter says it’s the thing that makes you want to take care of someone no matter what.