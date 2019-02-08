Marshalls, Big Lots coming to Moline

Two national retailers are planning to open stores in Moline in spots recently vacated by two other national retailers.

Marshalls is moving into the former Staples location in the Rock River Plaza on 44th Avenue and is scheduled to open within 90 days.

Big Lots will open in the 4500 block of 16th Street where Toys R Us closed last year, but its grand opening date is still unknown.

“They (Big Lots) have a permit but have not indicated a time for completion,” said Moline Planning & Development Director Ray Forsythe.

Marshalls, which is owned by the same company which owns TJ Maxx and HomeGoods, has more than 1,000 stores in 42 states.

Big Lots reports having more than 1,400 stores in 47 states.

Forsythe notes that both stores already have locations in the Iowa Quad Cities.

“Having a Moline location means residents have the opportunity to buy local and not travel across the Mississippi River,” Forsythe said.