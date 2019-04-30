Marshalls store to open in Galesburg

A new option for shopping in Galesburg opens soon. Marshalls says its new store at Galesburg Crossings will open on May 16.

The store is one of 1,000 in the chain which features brand-name merchandise for men, women, and home at discount prices.

The grand opening celebration starts on the 16th at 8:00 a.m.with special giveaways and more.

• Location: 2031 National Blvd Galesburg, IL 61401

• Approximately 22,000 square feet

• Regular store hours:

o 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday

o 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sundays

In addition to providing a new shopping option for local residents, the new store plans to add approximately 60 full and part-time jobs to the area.

As part of the grand opening celebration, Marshalls will donate $10,000 donation to Safe Harbor Family Crisis Center at the ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 16 at 7:30 a.m.