Marshalltown man faces attempted murder after shooting injures 3

A Marshalltown man faces three counts of attempted murder after a shooting in the community, early Sunday morning.

In a news release, authorities said they booked Trevion Devante Hardin, 22, into the Marshall County Jail. He was arrested after gunfire injured three in the 400 block of Melody Lane, around 3:45 a.m.

Emergency crews took the three to Unity Point Hospital in Marshalltown, then transported them to another medical facility in Des Moines.

Hardin faces a slew of charges besides attempted murder. They include:

Willful Injury – Three Counts (Class C Felonies)

Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon – Three Counts (Class C Felonies)

Reckless Use of a Firearm – Three Counts (Class C Felonies)

Going Armed with Intent – One Count (Class D Felony)

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marshalltown Police Department at (641) 754-5725.