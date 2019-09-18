Martial arts survival seminar provides self-defense training

In the event you become a victim to an attack, knowing how to protect yourself can save your life. A training at Nyquist’s Roundhouse Martial Arts in East Moline on Sunday helped women learn techniques for stopping a would-be attacker.

"Being able to walk around with confidence knowing that you can protect yourself," Kenny Nyquist, owner of Nyquist's Roundhouse Martial Arts, said.

Martial arts trains your mind, body, and soul, but it also can train you self-defense.

"You want to equip yourself. The goal is to not fight. The goal is to avoid the situations as much as possible. But in the reality of the harsh world we live in, your odds of getting attacked are greater than people think,” Nyquist said.

But, he said it’s not all about being able to physically fight someone. It also teaches you to become more self-aware of your surroundings.

"Situational-awareness. Know what's going on around you. Who's around you. What's going on. Who's acting off. You know. Stuff like that. Martial arts provides all of that training to help you better equip yourself out there on the street," Nyquist said.

Nyquist said so many people who walk down the streets are distracted by technology, like their phones, and are not paying attention to their surroundings.

"How many times have you caught yourself walking down the street looking at your phone? Seeing who texted you. Seeing who called you. Checking voicemails, whatever. The reality of it is when you're doing that, you're not paying attention to what's going on around you,” he said.

Phones are also stopping people from paying attention to who’s around you.

"When you're basically just walking down the street...just being able to notice there's a person across the street. Or there's a person ahead of you a little bit. Or even worse yet, somebody behind you," Nyquist said.

Most attackers are not going to make their presence known until they actually attack.

"They're cowards. So they're going to stalk you. They're going to prey. They're going to wait until you're really off guard and not paying attention to what's going on around you. So we just try to heighten that awareness," he said.

While martial arts may look intimidating to a beginner, the instructors said you don’t have to get beat up to learn how to protect yourself. They also encourage men to consider self-defense classes as well.