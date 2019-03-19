Maryland could become first state to ban foam containers

Residents of Maryland may soon get their take-out food in alternative packaging.

There is a push to ban the use of polystyrene foam containers in some states, and Maryland could be the first.

The Maryland House of Delegates recently passed a bill that would ban polystyrene containers and cups. The move would force restaurants to find more eco-friendly alternatives for take out boxes.

If Maryland's governor signs the bill into law, county officials could issue $250 fines to offenders.

Exceptions include products that are packaged outside of Maryland.

