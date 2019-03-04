Masked person of interest enters Ascentra Credit Union, turns around and walks out

A masked person of interest has police in Davenport investigating after they walked into Ascentra Credit Union, and then walked out.

Police say on Friday, March 1, just before 12 p.m., police were called to the Ascentra Credit Union on West 3rd Street in reference to a suspicious person.

Police say a man entered the credit union wearing a face mask, sunglasses and gloves. Police say almost immediately after he entered the credit union, he looked around and ran back outside. No robbery occurred. No weapon was seen or implied according to police.

Detectives are conducting follow up and additional information will be released when possible.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to "DO WHAT'S RIGHT" and call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via our mobile app entitled "CityConnect Davenport, IA".