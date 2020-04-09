Masks put on Bix statues to promote wearing them amid COVID-19

Masks were placed on the Bix statues of Bill Rodgers and Joan Benoit Samuelson to promote wearing them amid COVID-19.

"I just think that's what the mask Joan and I wore was intended for. You know, just to have that positive message. We're gonna beat this you know. So we'll try, and trying is everything" said Rodgers.

Former Boston Marathon winner Amby Burfoot came up with the idea which began with a statue of John Kelly in Connecticut. Now, masks are being worn on statues of running legends across the country. "It's fantastic because these are statues of our best and brightest, most famous runners in the country and also along the Boston Marathon course and to see them united in a good cause, good health which is what running is all about and good health practice in this time of the Coronavirus, I think we've all had a lot of fun doing it and it's been very warmly received and I think everyone gets the message" said Burfoot.