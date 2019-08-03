Mass shootings by the numbers

If you think you're seeing more and more shootings happen, you're not wrong. The El Paso shooting on August 3rd marks the 250th shooting in the United States in 2019 alone.

The mass shooting in Texas marks one of the deadliest in the state and is among the top of the list in deadliest in America.

In 2014, the FBI released a study showing that "active shooting incidents" (where individual attempts to kill in a populated area) had increased at an average annual rate of 16 percent between 2000 and 2013. Nearly 60 percent of active shooting incidents occurred at stores, the second-most frequent were schools.

According to the Gun Violence Archives, a mass shooting is any shooting that hurts four or more people, not including the shooter.

In shootings worldwide, Americans tend to be those responsible for mass shootings. The mass shooting in Texas marks one of the deadliest in the state and is among the top of the list in deadliest in America.

Between 1966 and 2012, 31-percent of shootings were committed by Americans, despite making up only 4-percent of the population according to a 2015 study by Adam Lankford, a professor at the University of Alabama.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime

reports the increase in mass shootings is not because of video games. Other countries like South Korea and the Netherlands, where video games are even twice as popular as they are in the United States, have much lower firearm-related murder rates.

It's not necessarily because of mental health either; a 2015 study

estimated that of all gun deaths in America, only 4 percent were attributed to mental health issues.

What the U.S. is leading in is shootings and the number of guns available. The United States has approximately 270 million guns, while no other country has more than 46 million. To read the New York Times article with that information and more, click

here.

Right now, the El Paso shooter's motives are not clear. Authorities are investigating a manifesto they are "reasonably confident" he left behind on an online forum. In that writing - investigators say he wrote about previous mass shootings that were racially motivated and said he was inspired by those. He also reportedly wrote about immigrants in Texas and pushed points about maintaining a European identity in America.

In this reported manifesto - authorities say he wrote about having those beliefs prior to President Trump being elected.