Scientists say an asteroid so massive it has its own moon will pass by Earth this weekend at a speed of 48,000 MPH.

The asteroid known as 1999 KW4 is nearly a mile wide and was discovered 20 years ago, according to CBS News.

On Saturday evening, 1999 KW4 will make its closest approach to Earth and be visible until May 27.

The asteroid will only pass as close as 3.2 million miles from Earth, which is roughly 13 times the distance between the Earth and the moon.