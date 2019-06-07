Massive ladybug swarm appears on weather radar

Nope, that's not rain on the radar over San Diego County.

Huge ladybug swarm shows up on weather radar / Source: KJRH via CNN

It’s actually a swarm of ladybugs.

So many ladybugs were flying around the area, it was picked up on the National Weather Service’s radar on Tuesday.

The “bloom,” as it is called, measured about 80 miles wide.

While the prospect of seeing a massive collection of bugs flying around might seem terrifying, experts say many people on the ground may not have noticed anything different.

The concentration of ladybugs was spread out over different elevations as they searched for food, something typical for this time of year.

