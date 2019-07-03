"Massive landslide" potential could result in "loss of life" in Muscatine

Due to the potential of a massive landslide in Muscatine, Fletcher Avenue is being closed immediately and will be closed indefinitely. City officials say this could "result in the loss of life or property."

Officials say the closure will remain in place "until the hazard mitigates itself or is removed by the property owner."

You can read more from city officials below.

"A large erosion channel was identified two-thirds of the way up the hill Wednesday morning on the west side of the road. Material had slid down the hill from this area with the amount of material and large trees in the area creating a dangerous situation should the hill give way.

“Now that we know about the danger, we are obligated to protect the travelling [sic] public from becoming trapped or blocked by a landslide,” Brian Stineman, Public Works Director, said. “Therefore we are taking this precaution.”"

Officials say there is no timeline that has been established as to when it will open again.

Drivers will need to find an alternative route until the hazard is mitigated.