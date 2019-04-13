Masters moves up tee times due to threat of severe weather on Sunday

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Due to the threat of impending weather, the Masters is moving up tee times on Sunday.

According to the Augusta National Golf Club, players will be grouped in threesomes with tee times scheduled for 7:30 a.m. off the No. 1 and No. 10 tees.

The leaders will then tee off at 9:20 a.m.

Gates are now scheduled to open at 7:15 a.m.

"The safety of everyone on our grounds is paramount," Masters Chairman Fred Ridley said in a statement. "We also believe the earlier start will give us the best opportunity to compete the Masters on Sunday. This decision should benefit everyone -- the players, our patrons, and our fans watching around the world. Given the competitiveness and drama of this year's Tournament, we look forward to an exciting conclusion tomorrow."