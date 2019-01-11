Material witness arrested in death investigation in Muscatine, Iowa.

The Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren announced that a material witness had been arrested in the investigation of the death of Lea Ponce.

She was found dead on the shoulder of Highway 38 between Muscatine and Wilton in the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 8th.

During the evening hours of January 10, investigators arrested

35 year old Douglas Foster of Marion, Iowa as a material witness to the killing of Ponce.

Authorities say on the night of the 8th, Ponce was last seen at the Muscatine Walmart getting into a white GMC pick up truck. The truck is associated with Foster.

During their investigation, police tracked down Foster's truck in Marion near a storage facility. Police say they searched the facility and found some of Ponce's personal items inside. Police soon found Foster hiding in the rafters of the building, he claims he was hiding because he was wanted on a warrant out of Texas.

During examination, police say Foster told them Ponce had been in his truck but wanted to get out and she did. He then drove back to Marion.

Under Iowa law a peace officer may take a material witness to a crime into custody when there is probable cause to believe the witness would not be available for the service of a subpoena to appear at a subsequent hearing or trial.

Foster is being held in the County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

