Matt Campbell named Big 12 Co-Coach of the Year

The Big 12 has named Iowa State football head coach Matt Campbell the Co-Coach of the Year. He shares the honor with Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley.

This is the third time in the last four years Campbell has won or shared the conference coach of the year award.

Campbell led the Cyclones to a 7-4 overall record and trying for third in the Big 12 at 6-3. The six conference victories is the most in a season in school history.

The Cyclones are currently No. 23 in the CFP and No. 24 in the Associated Press poll.