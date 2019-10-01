Mattel introduces new braille deck of Uno

Mattel is introducing a new version of Uno that will make the game more inclusive for the blind.

Mattel says it worked with the National Federation of the Blind to make the game more widely accessible for the more than 7 million blind and low-vision Americans in the United States. (NBC)

Uno's first braille deck goes on sale Tuesday.

October is Blindness Awareness Month and Uno says it is taking the opportunity to support this underserved community.

