Matthew Milby Sr. arrested on murder for hire charges out of Dixon, Illinois

A 49-year-old man has been arrested on solicitation of murder for hire charges out of Dixon, Illinois.

Police say Matthew A. Milby Sr., of Dixon, was charged on February 11 for two counts of solicitation of murder for hire. Both of those are class x felonies.

The police department began a criminal investigation on or about July of 2019 after they spoke with people who advised on different occasions, Milby Sr., had asked for assistance in carrying out two murders. The murders were for two people identified and known to Milby Sr.

Police say after they finished their investigation, the Lee County State's Attorney's Office reviewed the case and filed the above-mentioned charges.

According to The Chicago Tribune, Milby Sr. is the father of Matthew A. Milby Jr.

Milby Jr. recently was found unfit to stand trial for the second time on charges of attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

On May 16, 2018, officers responded to Dixon High School for reports of an active shooter. Resource Officer Mark Dallas was assigned to the school when he confronted Milby Jr., who police say fired shots near the west gym.

Milby Jr. then exited the school and ran, however, Dallas chased after him. The two then exchanged gunfire and Milby Jr. was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Milby Jr. was found unfit to stand trial in March and in September he was found fit to stand trial.

Milby Sr. was already in the Lee County Jail on an unrelated charge when the new charges were filed.

The bond for Milby Sr. has been set to $500,000, concurrent with his pending cases.

Chief Howell would like to remind citizens to report any suspicious activity to the Dixon Police Department at 288-4411 or to Crimestoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488). Callers do not have to leave their names and are eligible for rewards of up to $1000.00 with information leading to an arrest.