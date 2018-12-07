Max and Bella top most popular dog names of 2018

Is your dog's name on the most popular list?

Rover.com looked at their recent database of more than 1-million dog names and found the most popular for 2018.

Max comes in at #1 for male dogs, followed by Charlie, Cooper and Buddy.

For female dogs, the most popular name is Bella. Coming in second is Lucy, followed by Luna and Daisy.

The name Cardi was 50% more popular for dogs this year as well as the name Gambino.

Dogs named after a popular villain were also trending, with Loki taking the top spot in that category.