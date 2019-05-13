Maximum Security rider banned 15 days for Derby interference

Jockey Luis Saez has been suspended for 15 days for failing to control Maximum Security and causing interference that resulted in the horse's historic disqualification as the Kentucky Derby winner.

The decision by the Kentucky stewards was announced Monday by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

Saez was cited for failing to "make the proper effort to maintain a straight course" in the May 4 race at Churchill Downs. Country House, a 65-1 shot was elevated and declared the winner. It was the first time the horse finishing first at the Derby was disqualified for interference.

Saez's suspension is May 23 through June 14 and covers racing dates. A message left with the jockey's lawyer was not immediately returned.

