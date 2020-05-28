May Tornadoes Up In The QCA, But Down Nationally

Some interesting info has come out about the lack of tornadoes nationwide through what is typically our peak month of May. However, after a little digging we found at the that QCA is actually above normal compared to the rest of the country. Here's a look.

May tornado warnings in the QCA vs. past years through May 28th. 273 total warnings since 1986 with an average of 7.8 warnings per May. So far this month we've had 25 tornado warnings in our area, most recently May 23rd.

Right off the bat we can see that this May has been more active than normal for our local area, but as a country it has been a really slow May compared to average. The total number of tornado reports this month is near 100, but actually turns out to be approximately 50 confirmed tornados in the United States after duplicate reports are filtered out. In a normal year we will see north of 250 tornadoes in the month of May! While areas like “tornado alley” have been quiet, the QCA has actually seen an uptick this year in tornado warnings and tornado reports as stated earlier.

We already covered the 25 tornado warnings so far, but how about tornado reports? On May 23rd alone we had 11 tornado reports resulting in 6 confirmed tornadoes. We also added one on May 14th near Cambridge, Illinois. So 12 reports in total with 7 confirmed tornadoes and 25 warnings. This mostly came with a regional outbreak on May 23rd, which sure can skew the statistics, but overall we have seen an uptick in May tornadoes in the QCA over the last 5 years.