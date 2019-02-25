Mayor Frank Klipsch delivers State of the City Address

Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch gave his final State of the City Address today.

During his address at the Rhythm City Casino, he says the state of Davenport is strong and in better shape financially than it has been in years. When speaking about what's next for Davenport, he said, "Still focusing on economic development, encouraging more to happen in what we have now."

Other topics addressed include juvenile crime, riverfront development and attracting more people to move downtown. Klipsch says, "We're having more and more people move in, more and more staying and taking part in activities downtown, more restaurants are being created, a new YMCA is planning to be built. There's a lot happening in downtown Davenport."

The mayor admitted it was a bittersweet moment. While he says it is his last time giving the State of the City Address, he plans to stay involved in city affairs when his term ends.