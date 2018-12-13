Mayor Thoms says $20M investment and over 200 jobs coming to Rock Island

Mayor Mike Thoms says five businesses are looking to move to, or expand in Rock Island. And that they're bringing approximately $20 million dollars worth of investments with them. He says it could mean over 200 new jobs over the next several years. The council will vote on the five different development agreements (M.U.A.s) on Monday, December 17th at 6:45pm.

Ms BriMani's:



Relocation and expansion



Renovation of the old Barkan's Clothing downtown



Approximately $800,000 total investment



Three new jobs



Pancake House:



$500,000 expansion and renovations of existing building



Approximately 12 new jobs



AgriSolutuions:



Canadian Company leasing the Coca-Cola bottling plant



Renovations planned as soon as Coca-Cola leaves plant



$900,000 in renovations, moving expenses, equipment and training



38 new employees increasing to 90 by the end of year three



GTI:



$8,000,000 addition to facilitity, doubling the size of current facility



70 new jobs



Ecologistics: