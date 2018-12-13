Mayor Thoms says $20M investment and over 200 jobs coming to Rock Island

Rock Island, IL (KWQC)- Mayor Mike Thoms says five businesses are looking to move to, or expand in Rock Island. And that they're bringing approximately $20 million dollars worth of investments with them. He says it could mean over 200 new jobs over the next several years. The council will vote on the five different development agreements (M.U.A.s) on Monday, December 17th at 6:45pm.
- Relocation and expansion
- Renovation of the old Barkan's Clothing downtown
- Approximately $800,000 total investment
- Three new jobs
- $500,000 expansion and renovations of existing building
- Approximately 12 new jobs
- Canadian Company leasing the Coca-Cola bottling plant
- Renovations planned as soon as Coca-Cola leaves plant
- $900,000 in renovations, moving expenses, equipment and training
- 38 new employees increasing to 90 by the end of year three
- $8,000,000 addition to facilitity, doubling the size of current facility
- 70 new jobs
- Out of space and need to expand
- Logistics firm currently located at 4330 11th street
- Construction of a $3,000,000 building on the lot behind McDonald's on 31st Avenue
- 28 new employees