Mayor of Davenport hosts second Job Fair this year

It's the second job fair in Davenport to be hosted by Mayor Klipsch this year. The City of Davenport, Iowa Works, and local businesses came together at North High School with opportunities for teens to apply for jobs in the Quad Cities.

"Came up with this idea a number of years ago, and the important part of this is obviously there are a lot of kids looking for job possibilities. Maybe a job in the summer or maybe a career int he future. But more importantly as things have happened over the last few years we want to tell kids there is something positive to do and we tell them not to do negative behaviors we have to give them something positive to be able to do," says Mayor Klipsch.

The Mayor's Job Fair primarily targets young people between the ages of 14 and 24 years old, but varies from employer to employer.