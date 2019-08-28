Maysville Fire Chief Ty Arp dies at age 42

The fire chief in Maysville has died. 42-year-old Ty Arp from Walcott died Tuesday at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Maysville Fire Chief Ty Arp from Walcott died at the age of 42 on Tuesday. (Family of Ty Arp)

He was the fire chief of the Maysville Volunteer Fire Department and the president of the Scott County Fire Chiefs Association.

Visitation is Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bentley Funeral Home in Durant.

Funeral services are Saturday at 1 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport. Internment will be at the Maysville Cemetery.

Chief Arp leaves behind a wife and three children.

