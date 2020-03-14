McAlister's Deli offers free lunch to Illinois students affected by closing of schools

Illinois has closed schools temporarily to control the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. To help students affected by the closure, McAlister's Deli is offering kids a free sack lunch every day of the week.

The restaurant chain made the announcement on Facebook, saying they "believe this is the right decision but also understand that it may present challenges to families in the communities we serve."

If parents are concerned about making sure their children have a hearty lunch, McAlister's officials say they can stop by the deli from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Every child will receive a free sack lunch that contains a turkey and cheese sandwich, chips, applesauce and a cookie. No purchase is necessary.

"We want to do our part to make sure our friends get through this challenging time. So take this worry off your plate, and put it on ours. We will get through it. Together," the post stated.

The offer is valid at various locations, including Moline, Davenport and Galesburg.