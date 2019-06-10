McCartney concert to make QC history Tuesday

There has never been a bigger star to perform in the Quad Cities than the one who will take the stage Tuesday night at the TaxSlayer Center.

Living legend Paul McCartney will perform to a sellout crowd in Moline as part of his “Freshen Up” tour.

The show “will gross nearly $2 million in ticket sales which is by far the largest we have ever had here,” said TaxSlayer Center Exec. Dir. Scott Mullen.

“The challenge was getting Paul an acceptable amount of money when we only have under 11,000 seats to sell. It took a creative deal to get it done but getting an act of this caliber for our community makes it worth it.”

The small size of the venue in Moline, population 42,000, stands out on the ex-Beatle’s 2019 tour schedule, whose remaining performances include stops in Los Angeles, Phoenix, and the Dallas-Ft. Worth area.

“It takes a little knowing the right people and it takes a lot of luck,” Mullen said regarding attracting McCartney to the Quad Cities, with a metro area population of around 384,000.

“In this case, we were very lucky that Mr. McCartney likes to play places he hasn’t performed before.”

Mullen said the economic impact for the Quad Cities will include millions of dollars spent at hotels and restaurants.

The historic Hotel Blackhawk in Davenport, Iowa, located across the Mississippi River from Moline, tells KWQC because of the McCartney concert it has only two available rooms remaining for Tuesday night, and no TaxSlayer Center event has ever driven that kind of demand.

Jim O’Hara with iHeartMedia Quad Cities has worked at area radio stations since 1977 and says he has never seen greater anticipation.

“We gave away [McCartney] tickets on MIX 96, Q106.5 and WOC and I’ve never seen more interest in any concert ticket here, ever,” O’Hara said.

“I think there are a lot of us who never thought we’d live to see this show happen.”

Tickets for Tuesday night’s show sold out last September in about 45 minutes.

Seats being resold Monday on the Ticketmaster website under a “lowest price” heading show the most inexpensive ticket at one point Monday afternoon to be $599; the same site in May showed front-row seats offered for around $3,000.

Craigslist ads Monday afternoon claimed to be offering tickets as low as $125.

Mullen advises fans heading to the Tuesday performance to expect slower traffic and limited parking – and plan to arrive at least an hour early.

“Don’t take a chance thinking it’s just like any other concert,” Mullen said.

“There is no opening act and no intermission, so aim to be here when doors open at 6:30 p.m. or you may miss some of the show.”