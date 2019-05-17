McCartney front-row seat now $3,200 for Moline show

Fans wanting to buy last-minute tickets to Paul McCartney’s June 11 concert at TaxSlayer Center can expect to pay anywhere from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars.

A search of the Ticketmaster website shows the least expensive seat for his Moline performance, located near the back of the arena in section 205A, is now $280.

After taxes and fees, the estimated final price for the ticket is $328.90.

Ticketmaster shows the initial cost of a front-row seat located in section C is $2,790.00 with a final estimated cost of $3,210.35.

The $2,790 pre-tax price is significantly higher than the $2,097 price listed on the same website last September for a front-row seat in the same section.

StubHub, a secondary market broker, now lists its least expensive seat at $237.50, located in upper 209, row 16.

The estimated price for this ticket after taxes and fees is $297.50.