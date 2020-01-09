McConnell, Pelosi stand firm as impeachment remains frozen

The ongoing standoff over the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is turning into a test of wills for Democratic and Republican congressional leaders.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is surrounded by reporters after remarks on the floor about the looming impeachment trial of President Donald Trump and Trump's order to kill an Iranian general, at the Capitol in Washington, on Monday. (Credit: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Three weeks after the House impeached Trump, Speaker Nancy Pelosi has yet to send to the Senate the articles of impeachment.

On Wednesday, Pelosi continued to demand more details on how the trial in the Republican-led Senate would be carried out. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell countered that there would be no “haggling” with the House over Senate procedures.

Under the Constitution, the House oversees impeachment while the Senate oversees any subsequent trial.

Lawmakers say the showdown is expected to be resolved this week.

Sen. Cory Booker says an impeachment trial and other pressing issues in Washington could deal a “big, big blow” to his Democratic presidential campaign by keeping him away from Iowa before the Feb. 3 caucuses.

Booker is among five senators seeking the Democratic nomination who face spending the lead-up to the first-in-the-nation caucus as jurors in Trump’s trial.

The challenge for Booker is particularly acute, given that he has struggled to break into the top tier and needs a strong showing in Iowa to keep his campaign going.

The New Jersey senator spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday for its “Ground Game” podcast.

