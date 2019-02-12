McConnell to call Senate vote on Democrats' Green New Deal

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will vote on the Green New Deal, a sweeping plan by Democrats to combat climate change and create thousands of jobs in renewable energy. The plan calls for a New Deal-style mobilization to shift the U.S. economy away from fossil fuels such as oil and coal and replace them with renewable sources such as wind and solar power.

Mitch McConnell, senior US Senator from Kentucky; he is a member of the Republican Party., Photo Date: May 24, 2017 / Photo: Sen. Mitch McConnell / Facebook / (MGN)

McConnell and other Republicans oppose the plan but are hoping to force Senate Democrats — including a crowd of 2020 presidential candidates — to vote on a proposal Republicans say would drive the economy off a cliff and lead to a huge tax increase.

President Donald Trump slammed the plan at a rally Monday in Texas, saying it would "shut down American energy."