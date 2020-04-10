McDonough County reports first confirmed case of COVID-19

The first positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in McDonough County.

Officials with the McDonough County Health Department made the announcement on Friday saying the patient is a man in his 40's and that CDC protocols have been implemented.

"Public health officials are working to identify and actively monitor individuals who were in contact with the patient in an effort to reduce the risk of additional transmission," officials said in the release.

Illinois now has over 16,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

"With warm weather and the Easter weekend approaching, the McDonough County Health Department is reminding the community that the state Stay at Home Order is still in effect through April 30," officials said in the release.