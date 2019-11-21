McGivern's Jewelry Store burglarized in Davenport

A Davenport Jewelry store was burglarized this week.

Davenport Police say on Tuesday, November 19th at approximately 8:08 a.m. officers responded to McGivern’s Jewelry to investigate the complaint of a burglary.

Police say entrance was made by smashing out a window with a large rock.

At this time an undetermined amount of property was stolen from the business.

There are no further details and the investigation continues.

McGiverns just announced it was going out of business as the owners plan to retire.

No buyer was found, so a liquidation sale began last week.

