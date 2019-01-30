Mediacom customers may see extended wait of outages due to weather

Outages are being reported throughout the Quad Cities area and now Mediacom is saying repairing those outages may take time due to the weather.

Mediacom officials took to Facebook Wedneday saying in part “we will repair them as soon as it is safe for outside work to be completed.”

With life-threatening conditions outside, Mediacom customers may experience temporary loss of television, internet or phone services.

Read the full statement below.

“Important cold weather information: You may experience temporary loss of television, internet and phone services due to extreme cold temperatures affecting our transmission equipment. Our monitoring systems detect area outages, and we will repair them as soon as it is safe for outside work to be completed. Please note that many services will restore on their own as the temperature rises later this week. This weather has also reduced our call center staff in some areas resulting in longer wait times. For more information, you can also text us 33915. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you and thank you for being a Mediacom customer. Please stay safe!”