Mediacom says services will be temporarily unavailable Tuesday April 9th

Mediacom Communications is scheduled to move a portion of its fiber optic cables as part of the I-74 bridge construction project, and customers have been notified that services will be temporarily unavailable during pre-dawn hours on Tuesday, April 9.

Officials tell TV6, progress in the westbound lanes of the bridge re-construction require the removal of conduits which Mediacom uses as a route to carry portions of its fiber-optic lines across the Mississippi River from a network center in Moline. Work to move and relocate those fiber optics will cause internet, television, and telephone services to be offline beginning at 12:01 am on Tuesday. The fiber re-location work will be done during a network maintenance period, and services will be restored prior to 6:00 am.

The service interruption will affect Mediacom’s customers who live in Rock Island, Whiteside and parts of Carroll and Henry Counties. In Iowa, the fiber move will affect customers in Scott, Clinton, and Jackson Counties, as well as the community of Durant.

While special fiber-splicing crews move and re-attach the company’s fiber-optic lines, other network specialists will make use of the brief offline period to conduct additional maintenance to enhance network performance.