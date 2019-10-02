Medic EMS looking into restructuring as government entity in Scott County

Medic EMS is now looking into restructuring as a government entity in Scott County.

They are the primary ambulance service in Scott County, and right now, it has a not-for-profit status.

A presentation was given to the Scott County Board of Supervisors on this on Tuesday.

"If we move from the 501C3 to the 2080 agreement, it's simply a restructuring to allow us to have access to revenue that we don't have today. To make sure that we will continue to operate and be stable into the future. There shouldn't be any difference in the way that we operate. We should continue to service all of our patients who call 911, in addition to patients who need inner facility hospital transport between hospitals as well and at home," Linda Frederiksen, the executive director for Medic Emergency Medical Services.

Iowa code allows for a new government body to be created by two or more government bodies.