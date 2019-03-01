Medical examiner: Muscatine fire victim in coma

Investigators are hoping a surviving victim can help identify three people killed in house fire Monday night but the medical examiner in Muscatine County said the man is currently in a coma.

TV6 has learned one adult and two children were killed after getting trapped in the fire. But, according to medical examiner Rich Heinz, the morgue says physical evidence doesn't match the limited medical records they have.

Heinz also said they don't have dental records and cannot identify the three.

A fourth person escaped the fire but is said to be in critical condition. Heinz said he and other investigators hope to talk to the man when he comes out of a coma.