Medical examiner rules University of Iowa student's death as hypothermia

More details have been released about the death of a University of Iowa student found outside in record cold weather.

Gerald Belz, 18, died during the early morning hours on January 30 after he was found on campus behind Halsey Hall. The Cedar Rapids-native was found outside while wind chill values dropped to around -50 degrees.

The Johnson County Medical Examiner ruled Belz's cause of death as hypothermia and is calling his death an accident. The report from the medical examiner's office said: "there was evidence of recent use of THC."

Belz was in his first year at the University of Iowa but was academically considered a second-year student. Gerald was a pre-medicine major and wanted to become a cardiologist.

The Belz family released the following statement Friday afternoon:

“The family and friends of Gerald Belz would like to sincerely thank everyone who has kept us and Gerald in their thoughts and prayers. The outpouring of love and support has been tremendous during this time of indescribable grief. Now the family, and on behalf of those close to us, respectfully request privacy as we continue to mourn our loss. Gerald will be fondly remembered and terribly missed by those who knew him.”

