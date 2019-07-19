Medical experts give tips on how to prevent early aging

FaceApp is taking social media by storm as millions of people get a glimpse of what they will look like 50 years from now.

But if that image scares you medical experts have these tips on how you may prevent that image from turning into reality.

Specialists at Baylor College of Medicine say the number one thing you can do is to be careful with sun exposure.

Always wear sunscreen of at least SPF on a daily basis as well as a wide-brimmed hat if you are spending time outdoors.

Another way to combat the signs of aging is to eat the right foods including antioxidant-rich foods such as blueberries and spinach.

And finally, choose the products that cater to your skin's needs and visit a dermatologist who can point you in the right direction.

Experts say eating too much processed carbs or sugar can actually lead to premature wrinkling.