Medics seeing a shortage of volunteer EMTs

Emergency Medical Technicians are in short supply nationwide and some communities in the QCA are struggling to find enough. They need more volunteer EMTs to join their paramedic’s crews.

On any given day, paramedic Jeremy Pessman could be responding to an accident or a life-threatening call. Every day is different than the day before and that's what he loves.

“It can definitely be a stressful job, but it is nice when you go out and help somebody,” said Pessman.

Pessman first started out as a volunteer EMT in 2005, but eventually decided to make it his career.

“Being a volunteer it definitely got you used to the system, used to the truck, used to being on EMS calls. It definitely helped when I became a paramedic,” said Pessman.

However, new data shows fewer people are going into the profession.

“We're definitely seeing a shortage of volunteers over the last few years,” said Pessman.

There are currently 170 medic professionals in the Iowa Quad City area. Of those 32 are volunteer EMTs helping in Eldridge, Blue Grass, and LeClaire. Most of the volunteers come from different walks of life and also have other jobs making it hard to retain people.

“Their main job may change and that may take them away from our area,” said Pessman.

As the call volumes continue, one thing that isn't going away anytime soon is the shortage.

“A little bit harder to find that higher level trained EMS provider,” said Pessman.

The current pay for a volunteer EMT is $1.50 an hour. If they're on a call and respond to an emergency, they’re eligible to earn the normal wage of an EMT. The average wage for an EMT in Iowa is $13.11 an hour.