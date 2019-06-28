Medtronic recalls some insulin pumps as FDA warns of hacking risk

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning on Thursday about a possible risk of certain insulin pumps being hacked.

Medtronic is recalling some of its MiniMed insulin pumps because of the issue. See the full list of recalled pumps here.

The FDA warns someone nearby could connect wirelessly and then potentially hack into the recalled devices, change the settings and deliver too much or too little insulin.

The FDA said it’s not aware of anyone actually doing this, but if the issue is not addressed, it said the risk to diabetes patients is “significant.”

Medtronic said it has identified about 4,000 patients who may be using pumps that are vulnerable to hacking, and that it’s working to determine if there are more.

The company is providing alternative insulin pumps to patients that have enhanced built-in cybersecurity features, according to the FDA.

