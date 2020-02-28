Meet Melanie Lentz, featured speaker at Women's Health and Lifestyle Fair

The Women's Health and Lifestyle Fair is happening on Saturday, and we've made some changes to our annual event.

Instead of one or two guest speaker, we have a long list of experts and topics on health and well-being, from healthful eating to doctors talking about cancer.

There is even a panel discussion on vaping and substance abuse, along with a presentation on mental health.

One of our special guests is Melanie Lentz. The former Secret Service agent decided to start over after her career took a toll on her personal life.

She's the author of an Amazon best-selling book called "Agent Innocent: How the Secret Service Changed My Life."

You can see Melanie's presentations at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at Saturday's fair.

