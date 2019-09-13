Meet the Chief: Galesburg invites city to meet their new police chief

City officials in Galesburg are inviting the public to come and meet their new police chief, Chief Russ Idle.

Police Chief Idle was announced as the new chief after the city's former chief announced his retirement in May.

A brief Meet the Police Chief open house will be held on Monday, September 16 at 5:00 p.m. at Galesburg City Hall for citizens to stop by prior to the City Council Meeting that evening and meet newly appointed Police Chief Idle.

Idle began his career in law enforcement with the Galesburg Police Department (GPD) and has worked for GPD for 25 years. During his tenure, he has served as a patrol officer, sergeant, lieutenant, and was promoted to captain in February 2018. He was sworn in as Galesburg Police Chief on Monday, September 9, 2019.

Chief Idle will be available to meet the public at Galesburg City Hall, 55 West Tompkins Street, on Monday, September 16th from 5:00 p.m. until the City Council Meeting convenes at 5:30 p.m.